Michael Olaf Thamm Sells 20,352 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CUK stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 71,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

CUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 8,869,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,390,000 after buying an additional 4,371,730 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after buying an additional 448,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 427,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,562,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 78,334 shares during the period.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.