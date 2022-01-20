MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Short Interest Down 27.3% in December

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 7,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. 1,825,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,122. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.67. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

