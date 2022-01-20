Metronome (MET) Market Capitalization Achieves $54.01 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Metronome has a total market cap of $54.01 million and approximately $98,275.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $3.97 or 0.00009276 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00058197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.84 or 0.07470401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00063734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,833.88 or 1.00157054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00065558 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,758,824 coins and its circulating supply is 13,614,250 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

