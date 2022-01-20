Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.5% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $81.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619,840. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

