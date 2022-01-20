MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.88 Million

Brokerages expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will announce $155.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.24 million and the highest is $156.52 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $639.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.93 million to $640.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $685.61 million, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $697.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.06 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

MAX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. 176,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,393. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.67.

In related news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $65,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 206.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 157,957 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.1% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 81,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter worth $1,816,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

