McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.04. The stock had a trading volume of 47,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average is $89.77. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Raymond James boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

