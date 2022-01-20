Matthew 25 Management Corp Acquires 2,500 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 16.1% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $56,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $8.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $355.93. 78,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,328. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.62 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

