Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.33.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $360.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

