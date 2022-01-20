Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.80 Million

Analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will report $262.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.60 million to $266.00 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $227.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $969.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $966.40 million to $973.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of MRTN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.81. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Marten Transport by 557.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 99,068 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 371.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,257 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Marten Transport by 6.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the third quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.