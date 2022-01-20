Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.71

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 13174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Manchester United’s payout ratio is presently -26.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Manchester United by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Manchester United by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

About Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.