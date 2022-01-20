Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.37

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.37 and last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 65972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Makita alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.00.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Makita had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

Makita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.