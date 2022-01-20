Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Short Interest Up 22.6% in December

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 421,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,585.0 days.

Shares of MLRYY opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. Mail.ru Group has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $408.95 million during the quarter. Mail.ru Group had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%.

VK Co, Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects.

