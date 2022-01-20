LunchMoney (LMY) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. LunchMoney has a market cap of $306,360.43 and approximately $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00051479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

