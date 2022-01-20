LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 834,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in LPL Financial by 410.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.08. 446,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $103.88 and a twelve month high of $181.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.30.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.