Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.29

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 432205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $887.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.