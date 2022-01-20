Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Announces Earnings Results

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $128.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.71. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limestone Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Limestone Bancorp worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

LMST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.