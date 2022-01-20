Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.24 Million

Analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will report $163.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.20 million and the lowest is $160.00 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $145.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

LESL traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,435. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

