Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 193,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 309.1 days.

Shares of Lasertec stock opened at $246.68 on Thursday. Lasertec has a twelve month low of $202.75 and a twelve month high of $305.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.37.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

