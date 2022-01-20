Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,868 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 5.31% of Largo Resources worth $36,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

LGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE LGO opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $579.98 million and a P/E ratio of 19.48. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Largo Resources Profile

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.