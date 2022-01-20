L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Up 28.3% in December

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 135,023 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 763,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000.

LCAA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About L Catterton Asia Acquisition

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

