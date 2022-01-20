Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Short Interest Down 25.4% in December

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KRYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 440.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

KRYS stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.38. 199,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,790. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.91. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

