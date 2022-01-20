Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRNT. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

KRNT traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,245. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.93 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.33. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Kornit Digital by 891.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.