Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 131,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 38,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

