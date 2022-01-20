KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $75,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $362,158,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after buying an additional 1,369,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after buying an additional 1,325,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $58,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.