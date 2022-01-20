King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 30 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,262,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5,293.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 43.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.63.

Shares of FICO opened at $438.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

