King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 167,287.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,709,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,351,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $65.35 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

