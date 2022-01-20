King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 828,988 shares of the software company’s stock worth $241,983,000 after buying an additional 27,358 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 70.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,636 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 10,499 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 80.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the software company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $254.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.