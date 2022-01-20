King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $453.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.65 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

