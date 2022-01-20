Kineko (KKO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $16,079.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00058528 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.19 or 0.07447376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00063381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,911.18 or 0.99970902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00066901 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

