KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08, RTT News reports. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KEY stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

