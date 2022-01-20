KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KDDIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup downgraded KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of KDDI stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. KDDI has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $17.97.
About KDDI
KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.
