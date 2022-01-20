KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KDDIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup downgraded KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KDDI stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. KDDI has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

