KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $113.28 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.09.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.