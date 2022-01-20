Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Kaiser Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Kaiser Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.2%.

KALU stock opened at $100.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.09.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $42,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $409,127. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

