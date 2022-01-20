JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $23.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPWR. Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 30.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 103.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 34,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

