JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $246.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $134.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.15 and a 200-day moving average of $186.92. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

