JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $69.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $248.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.