Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,879,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

