ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.39

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 44027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

ITMPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.78) to GBX 300 ($4.09) in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

