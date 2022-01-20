Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on TALK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of TALK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 495,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,376. Italk has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. Research analysts predict that Italk will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Italk news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

