iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Trading Down 1.8%

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.76 and last traded at $85.85. 25,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 25,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

