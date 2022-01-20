iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Motco grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

QUAL opened at $135.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.62. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

