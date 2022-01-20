iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.83% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $19,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.99. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.