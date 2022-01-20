IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $150.66

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $150.66 and last traded at $150.92, with a volume of 5781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,459,000 after buying an additional 70,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,241,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after buying an additional 292,423 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 798,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after purchasing an additional 254,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

