IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $150.66

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $150.66 and last traded at $150.92, with a volume of 5781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.