Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $48.00 at Mizuho

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 95.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 589,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after acquiring an additional 137,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

