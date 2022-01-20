Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $81.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.31. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $77.75 and a twelve month high of $103.17.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $408,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.