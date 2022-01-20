Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN INUV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,567. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $16.84 million during the quarter.

In other Inuvo news, Director Charles D. Morgan bought 42,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,583.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inuvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 1,888.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 269,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,177,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 282,729 shares during the period. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

