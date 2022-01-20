inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Up 29.9% in December

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the December 15th total of 102,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 113,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,872. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $131.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

