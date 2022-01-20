International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $57.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

IP traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 116,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,066. International Paper has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 450.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 52,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 14.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

