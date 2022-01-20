International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for International Paper in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

International Paper stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45. International Paper has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in International Paper by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,333,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,762,000 after buying an additional 153,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

